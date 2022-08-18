Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,625 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Southwest Airlines worth $46,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,476. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

