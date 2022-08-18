Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 37,143 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.74. The company had a trading volume of 126,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,779. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

