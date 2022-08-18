Westpac Banking Corp Invests $29.05 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 135,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,887 shares of company stock valued at $23,733,504. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.13. 17,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

