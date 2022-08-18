Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 65,359 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.40. 73,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

