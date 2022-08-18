WEMIX Price Down 5.8% This Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $321.71 million and approximately $49.95 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00011115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.00719477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

