Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $46.03. 230,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,275,131. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

