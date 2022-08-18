WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 18,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLYYF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Articles

