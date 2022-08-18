Wedbush Weighs in on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.37. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.