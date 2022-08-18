Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 9,660 Shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENERU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

ENERU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

