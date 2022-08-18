Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 69,787 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,787 shares during the period. EJF Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EJFA stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

