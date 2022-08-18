Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 19,120 Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

ARTEU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.76.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

