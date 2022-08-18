Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 157,839 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,519,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ PTOC opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.92.
Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile
Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.
