Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 157,839 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,519,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PTOC opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.