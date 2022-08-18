Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 6,235 Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

DISAU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.