Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAQCU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

JAQCU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

