WaultSwap (WEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $19,606.64 and approximately $13,829.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00108279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00245844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WaultSwap (WEX) uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

