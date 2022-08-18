Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTS. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

