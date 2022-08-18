Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Up 9.3%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.30. 48,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,703,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Warby Parker Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 in the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,778,000. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

