Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €201.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €201.00 ($205.10) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €5.35 ($5.46) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €149.40 ($152.45). The company had a trading volume of 91,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of €146.18 and a 200 day moving average of €149.73. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

