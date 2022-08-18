Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.53.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 341,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,196. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $381.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.



