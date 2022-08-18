WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.36. WalkMe shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

WalkMe Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

