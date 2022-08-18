Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 177,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,525,196 shares.The stock last traded at $38.57 and had previously closed at $40.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

