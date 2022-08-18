Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 693,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 255,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$85.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 60.14, a current ratio of 60.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

