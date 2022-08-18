Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.
NYSE VOYA opened at $63.53 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
