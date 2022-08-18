Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.53 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

