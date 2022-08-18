Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $80,231.08 and $47.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00720106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 122,740 coins and its circulating supply is 85,320 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
