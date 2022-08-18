Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Director Sells $63,759.60 in Stock

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vontier by 107.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vontier by 32.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

