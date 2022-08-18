Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 120,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 378,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.67.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

