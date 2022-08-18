Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.4 %

VOW3 opened at €147.00 ($150.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.96. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

