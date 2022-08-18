VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
VolitionRx Stock Down 5.1 %
VNRX opened at $1.87 on Monday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.62.
