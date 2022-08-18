VNX Hits One Day Volume of $182.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. VNX has a total market cap of $729,675.74 and $182.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004319 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00069564 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

