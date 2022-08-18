Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.80.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

