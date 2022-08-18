Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.8%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.09. 1,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $294.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vista Energy by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 332,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

