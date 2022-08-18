Virtue Poker One Day Volume Reaches $2,154.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $2,154.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00724186 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Virtue Poker Coin Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Virtue Poker Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.