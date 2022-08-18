Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 194.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 389,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 187,469 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

