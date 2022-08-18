Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.7 %

VIPS stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Vipshop by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vipshop by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 58,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

