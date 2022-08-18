VIDY Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $66,306.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00067882 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

