VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Hits $993,422.53

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $993,422.53 and approximately $98.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

