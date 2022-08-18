Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Down 2.2%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
