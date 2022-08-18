Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle Sells 22,173 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $299.23 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.59.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 165.0% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.