Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.23. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.
Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.