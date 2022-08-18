Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.23. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

