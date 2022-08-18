Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.03

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.46. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Verona Pharma Stock Up 5.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.