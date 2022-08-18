Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.03

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.46. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

