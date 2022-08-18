Verasity Market Capitalization Hits $60.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $60.65 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000885 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00063935 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

