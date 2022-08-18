Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $19.88

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $20.71. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VERA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,710. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $472,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.