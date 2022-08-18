Venus (XVS) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $78.36 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $6.44 or 0.00027522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,390.17 or 0.99980836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00050341 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001844 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

