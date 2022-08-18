Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading 6% Higher

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.94. 30,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,326,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Velo3D

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 1.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 256,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 90.9% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Stories

