Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading 6% Higher

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.94. 30,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,326,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Velo3D Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velo3D (VLD)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.