Vega Protocol (VEGA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.86 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00006733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and $733,329.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070038 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 25,875,538 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

