Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.83. The company had a trading volume of 107,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

