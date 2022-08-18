Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.26. 3,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

