Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,294,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.25. 2,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,359. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.11.
