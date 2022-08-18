Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15,533.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.