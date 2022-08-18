Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $144.88. 2,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,630. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

